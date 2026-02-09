VP Radhakrishnan calls on Seychelles President, discusses key aspects of bilateral partnership

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, called on Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles, in New Delhi on Monday with the two leaders exploring avenues to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

According to the Vice President's Secretariat, during the meeting, the two leaders discussed key aspects of India–Seychelles bilateral relations and noted that the two countries are marking 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"They explored avenues to further strengthen cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including maritime security, renewable energy, the medical sector, higher education, hospitality, and digitalisation. The Vice-President fondly recalled his visit to Seychelles in October last year, when he attended the swearing-in ceremony of President Herminie. Both leaders reaffirmed their shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Seychelles President - on a State Visit to India from February 5-10 - held comprehensive and productive discussions covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

PM Modi congratulated Herminie for his success in the elections held in October 2025 as the two leaders reaffirmed that India and Seychelles, as close maritime neighbours, enjoy a special and time-tested partnership built on ties of history and kinship, and nurtured by the shared values of democracy and pluralism.

Both leaders also acknowledged that Seychelles-India ties are people-centric and reinforce security and stability in the Western Indian Ocean Region. They reaffirmed Seychelles' role as an important pillar in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

Underlining the respective strengths of both nations and recognising the importance of the relationship, the two leaders announced a Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL).

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Herminie’s State Visit coming around 100 days after his inauguration signals the shared commitment of India and Seychelles to strengthen, expand and deepen our longstanding and multifaceted bilateral partnership. It also adds significance as it coincides with the 50th year of Independence of Seychelles, and the 50th year of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Herminie underlined India’s role as a trusted partner for Seychelles and the region and expressed gratitude to New Delhi for the longstanding assistance and cooperation extended to Seychelles in achieving its development agenda.

Both sides also exchanged several MoUs in the fields of health, digital, meteorology, culture, ocean science, food and governance.

