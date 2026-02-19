VP Radhakrishnan, Bolivian counterpart discuss avenues for enhancing ties

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and his Bolivian counterpart Edmand Lara Montano held a meeting on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Thursday, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in solar energy, critical minerals, digitalisation, higher education and the medical sector.

Following their meeting, Vice President's Office in a post on X wrote, "Vice President of Bolivia, H.E. Edmand Lara Montaño, called on the Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri CP Radhakrishnan, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026."

"The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the steady growth of bilateral relations between India and Bolivia. They discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation in solar energy, critical minerals, digitalisation, higher education, and the medical sector. The leaders also exchanged views on strengthening collaboration in multilateral and other international forums," it added.

Montano arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to attend the AI Impact Summit. Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey welcomed him at the airport.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "Vice President Capitan Edman Lara of Bolivia welcomed warmly by Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, on his arrival in New Delhi for attending the India AI Impact Summit. A new start to digital partnership in India-Bolivia friendly ties."

Last November, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita represented India at the inauguration ceremony of Rodrigo Paz Pereira as Bolivia's President and expressed New Delhi's commitment to strengthening the bilateral partnership.

"Represented India at the Inauguration Ceremony of H.E. Mr. Rodrigo Paz Pereira as President of Bolivia. Met President Paz Pereira and conveyed greetings from Hon’ble Rashtrapati Ji and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. India remains committed to strengthening its partnership with Bolivia and working together on shared interests," he posted on X.

In October 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Pereira for his victory in the Presidential elections in Bolivia. Pereira, 58, won the presidential runoff election in Bolivia on October 19, according to the quick count of the Preliminary Results System of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

"Warm congratulations, Mr. Rodrigo Paz Pereira, on your election as the President of Bolivia. Close and friendly ties between India and Bolivia have long underpinned our mutually beneficial cooperation. I look forward to deepening our partnership for shared progress and prosperity in the years to come," PM Modi posted on X.

--IANS

akl/as