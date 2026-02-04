February 04, 2026 7:48 PM हिंदी

‘Vocal for Local’ shines at Magh Mela, boosting rural artisans

Prayagraj, Feb 4 (IANS) Handicraft products made by local artisans are emerging as a major attraction for visitors at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, as the Centre’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative gives a strong push to indigenous crafts and traditional livelihoods.

Under the initiative, products manufactured by rural artisans and Self-Help Groups are being prominently showcased at the Mela. Devotees and tourists are showing keen interest in a wide range of locally made items, including handicrafts, khadi garments, handwoven textiles and earthenware.

The demand for these products has remained consistently high, with many visitors preferring handmade goods over mass-produced or imported items.

The initiative is aimed at promoting self-reliance while strengthening traditional industries that form the backbone of the rural economy. Artisans participating in the Mela say the platform has helped them reach a wider audience and generate better income during the festive period.

Visitors at the fair said the quality, durability and uniqueness of locally made products have encouraged them to support indigenous crafts. Many buyers also expressed the view that purchasing local goods contributes directly to employment generation for artisans and craftsmen.

A local shopkeeper said that handicrafts have received unprecedented encouragement in recent years. “Earlier, local products did not get such exposure, but now under the 'One District, One Product' initiative, artisans are getting recognition and better marketing opportunities,” he said.

Another visitor remarked that the products available at the Mela are comparable to, and in some cases better than imported goods. “It is better to buy from local artisans as it strengthens their livelihoods and preserves traditional skills,” he said.

Shopkeepers further noted that increased government support has boosted the confidence of artisans, leading to greater participation at the Magh Mela. They believe such initiatives are playing a key role in preserving India’s rich handicraft heritage while also providing sustainable economic opportunities.

--IANS

sn/rad

