Vizhinjam port's swift scale-up signals India’s transhipment ambitions

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (IANS) Vizhinjam International Seaport, developed and operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) under a public–private partnership with the Kerala government, is rapidly establishing itself as one of India’s fastest-growing container transhipment hubs.

A string of operational milestones achieved in January 2026 highlights the pace at which the greenfield port is scaling up and integrating with global shipping networks.

In January, Vizhinjam recorded its highest-ever monthly container throughput of 1,23,092 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The port handled 62 vessels during the month -- the most since commercial operations began -- and achieved its best gross crane rate of 30.12 container moves per hour.

For a port that has been operational for just over a year, the figures underline sharp gains in productivity and execution capability.

The performance has translated into a steady rise in global rankings.

Vizhinjam has climbed to the 83rd position worldwide among container ports by volume.

Since the commencement of operations, it has handled 740 vessels and 1.57 million TEUs, putting it on a growth trajectory comparable with established transhipment hubs in the region.

A key differentiator has been Vizhinjam’s ability to handle large, next-generation vessels.

India’s first semi-automated container port, it is among the few facilities in South Asia capable of berthing ultra large container vessels (ULCVs).

Between December 2024 and January 2026, the port handled over 50 ULCVs exceeding 399 metres in length.

More than 160 vessels during this period were longer than 300 metres, while 50 arrived with drafts above 16 metres.

MSC Verona became the deepest-draft vessel ever handled in South Asia at 17.1 metres, and MSC IRINA, the world’s largest container ship, also called at Vizhinjam.

Technology and workforce readiness have supported this momentum.

The port has deployed an advanced, Made-in-India vessel traffic management system to digitally monitor vessel and yard movements, improving safety and turnaround efficiency.

It is also the first container port in the country to deploy women automated crane operators.

Vizhinjam’s natural advantages -- depths of 18–20 metres, minimal littoral drift and a three-kilometre breakwater -- enable year-round operations with limited dredging.

Its proximity to key east–west shipping lanes positions it as an alternative to hubs such as Colombo, Dubai, Singapore, and Port Klang.

The port is now entering a major expansion phase.

On January 24, 2026, APSEZ Managing Director Karan Adani announced a Rs 16,000-crore investment for Phase 2, which will extend berth length from 800 metres to 2,000 metres and expand the breakwater to about 3,900 metres by 2028.

Capacity is expected to rise from 1 million TEUs to 5.7 million TEUs by 2029.

As Vizhinjam builds on early validation, it is emerging as a critical gateway in India’s maritime growth story and a key pillar of the country’s push to capture a larger share of global container transhipment traffic.

