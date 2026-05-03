Vizag-bound tanker with 46,313 tonnes of LPG sails safely through Hormuz (Lead)

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) MT Sarv Shakti, carrying 46,313 MT of LPG, safely sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday and is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on May 13 with the Indian cooking gas cargo, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Sunday.

The Marshall Islands-flagged ship has 20 crew members onboard, of whom as many as 18 are Indians, a ministry statement said.

The ship, carrying over 45,000 tonnes of LPG, was earlier tracked moving into the Gulf of Oman after passing near Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands on Saturday, according to ship-tracking data.

Sarv Shakti, a very large gas carrier, has previously operated on routes between the Persian Gulf and Indian ports.

It was broadcasting its Indian destination and crew details, a safety protocol widely adopted by vessels navigating the region since the outbreak of conflict involving Iran.

The vessel’s journey is significant as it represents the first known passage by an India-linked tanker since a US-led blockade targeting ships associated with Iran began weeks ago.

The restrictions had effectively reduced tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to near-zero levels, disrupting one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Sarv Shakti is also among the largest carriers to navigate the route since a brief and chaotic reopening of the strait last month, which was quickly followed by renewed restrictions.

Meanwhile, the ministry also said that all Indian seafarers in the Middle East are also reported safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours.

It said it has put in place the necessary measures to safeguard Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the Gulf region.

DG Shipping Control Room has handled 8,373 calls and more than 17,965 emails since activation. In the past 24 hours, 38 calls and 127 emails have been received.

The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 2,953 Indian seafarers so far, including 31 in the last 24 hours from various locations across the Gulf region, the statement said.

Port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported.

The government is giving high priority to the welfare of Indian seafarers in the region. Indian missions are extending all assistance to them, including coordination with the local authorities and agencies, extending consular assistance, and assisting with requests to return to India, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) continues to monitor developments in the Gulf and West Asia region, with focused efforts on ensuring the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community in the region.

It is in regular contact with state governments and Union Territory administrations for the sharing of information and better alignment of efforts. Indian embassies and consulates continue to operate round-the-clock helplines to provide timely assistance and are proactively assisting our citizens. They are also in close contact with the local governments, the statement said.

Updated advisories are being issued, including information related to local government guidelines, flight and travel situations, consular services and various welfare measures being undertaken for the community, the statement added.

--IANS

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