October 31, 2025 9:01 PM हिंदी

Vivek Oberoi to play Aurangzeb in Rishab Shetty's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, say reports

Vivek Oberoi to play Aurangzeb in Rishab Shetty's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, say reports

Mumbai Oct 31 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has been roped in to play Aurangzeb opposite Rishab Shetty's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sandeep Singh's upcoming historical epic, 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj', according to reports on Friday.

While there is no official confirmation as of yet.

The film will depict the journey of history’s greatest warrior king, highlighting the courage, strategy, and devotion that shaped the foundation of Swarajya.

With Rishab Shetty as Shivaji Maharaj, Shefali Shah as Jijamata, and now Vivek Oberoi stepping into the role of Aurangzeb, the stage is set for a compelling narrative that explores both conflict and conviction at an epic scale.

Vivek Oberoi's inclusion will add another remarkable chapter to his strong slate of upcoming projects, which includes Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' with Prabhas and Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Ramayana'.

Helmed by Sandeep Singh, 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious historical productions, with a team comprising multiple National and Academy Award-winning technicians.

The magnum opus is slated for a never-seen-before mega global release in more than 40 countries worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and English.

Talking about Vivek, the actor is all set for his upcoming movie 'Mastiii 4'. The movie also stars Aftab Shivdasani and Ritesh Deshmukh in the lead.

Talking about Rishab Shetty, the actor is currently riding high with the humongous success of his recently released movie, 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. The movie also stars Rukmini Vasanth.

'Kantara: Chapter 1' released last month on October 2.

It competed with Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' at the box office.

--IANS

rd/khz

LATEST NEWS

Over dozen trekkers contactless in Nepal’s Mustang district amid heavy snowfall (File image)

Over dozen trekkers contactless in Nepal’s Mustang district amid heavy snowfall

Past year truly exceptional for India-UK modern relationship: EAM Jaishankar

Past year truly exceptional for India-UK modern relationship: EAM Jaishankar

Dr. Mandaviya to discuss fitness, wellness with top celebrities at National Fitness & Wellness Conclave in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Dr. Mandaviya to discuss fitness, wellness with top celebrities at National Fitness & Wellness Conclave in Mumbai

Political storm brews in Pakistan over 'secretive' rare earth minerals deal with US

Political storm brews in Pakistan over 'secretive' rare earth minerals deal with US

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi backs 'starkids': 'Should they change parents because some random person is upset?'

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi backs 'starkids': 'Should they change parents because some random person is upset?'

Would be very surprised if Arshdeep doesn’t make it back for the next game, says Aaron Finch

2nd T20I: Would be very surprised if Arshdeep doesn’t make it back for the next game, says Finch

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan slams Tanya Mittal for calling Ashnoor Kaur “an elephant” during task (Photo: Instagram/IANS)

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan slams Tanya Mittal for calling Ashnoor Kaur 'an elephant' during task

Balkrishna Industries' Q2 profit falls 21 pc to Rs 273 crore

Balkrishna Industries' Q2 profit falls 21 pc to Rs 273 crore

US lawmakers urge Trump to reconsider H-1B visa crackdown

US lawmakers urge Trump to reconsider H-1B visa crackdown

At key ASEAN gathering, Malaysian Defence Minister hails India as 'global powerhouse of knowledge and innovation'

At key ASEAN gathering, Malaysian Defence Minister hails India as 'global powerhouse of knowledge and innovation'