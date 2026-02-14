Vivek Oberoi expresses love for wife Priyanka, says they've ‘been part of same story since the beginning’

Mumbai Feb 14 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi on the occasion of Valentine's Day, marked the worldwide special day with a heartfelt note for his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi.

The actor sharing a romantic message, alongside also shared a picturesque photograph of them, mentioning that they ‘just didn't happen to cross paths at the right time, but have been part of the same story since the beginning.’

Expressing his heart out for his dearest wife, Vivek wrote, “The minute I heard my first love story I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don't finally meet somewhere. They're in each other all along." -Rumi

Penning his love in words for Priyanka, Vivek wrote, “My eternal love, my Priyanka,

We didn't just happen to cross paths at the right time. We’ve been part of the same story since the beginning. Happy Valentine’s Day!"

The picture shared by the actor shows Vivek Oberoi and his wife Priyanka standing together in a lush green valley surrounded by mist covered hills and blooming yellow wildflowers..

Talking about the couple, Vivek married Priyanka Alva, the daughter of senior politician Jeevaraj Alva and social worker Nandini Alva, in an arranged marriage in 2010. They tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Bengaluru and are parents to two children, a son and a daughter.

On the professional front, Vivek Oberoi made his Bollywood debut with the film Company in 2002 and went on to feature in films such as Saathiya, Masti, Yuva, Omkara, and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Apart from acting, Vivek is also an entrepreneur and has many business interests in Dubai.

--IANS

rd/