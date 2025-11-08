Vivek Dahiya: Years have gone by but having Wi-Fi in sky still fascinates me

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Popular television actor Vivek Dahiya still finds having Wi-Fi in the sky very fascinating.

Vivek took Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself on board a flight. The actor is seen all smiles as he poses for a selfie in the business class of the aircraft.

“Sending love from ‘somewhere between Earth and everything I’m dreaming of’ at 40,000 ft. P.s Years have gone by but having wi-if in the sky, thousands of feet above the clouds still fascinates me,” Vivek, who is married to actress Divyanka Tripathi, wrote as the caption.

Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of their show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and fell in love. They got engaged in January 2016. A few months later in the same year the couple got married in Bhopal.

Vivek has been seen in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Qayamat Ki Raat. He emerged as winner of the reality series Nach Baliye 8 in 2017.

Talking about Divyanka, she is known for playing the double roles of Vidya Pratapsingh and Divya Shukla in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

In 2017, participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and emerged as the winner. In 2021, she participated at Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant where she emerged as the runner-up.

Divyanka penned a lovely birthday wish for husband Vivek Dahiya as he turned a year older on Saturday. She took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video of the two making the most of each other's company.

She penned, "Let me celebrate you, my love, and why not be unabashed about it? Someone up there accidently broke the mould after building a person so unique like you. Sympathetic, supportive, collaborative like you were made to uplift people.”

“Strong (like a Hulk (beaming face with smiling eyes and see-no-evil monkey Emojis) but empathetic and loving towards the weakest of souls (sic)."

Wishing that the world could witness Vivek's immense talent soon, Divyanka added, "Talent so immense and varied that I wish it can be witnessed by the world sooner, the way I have."

--IANS

dc/