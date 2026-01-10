Vivek Dahiya on Hrithik Roshan: Can’t decide who I adore more, Rohit or Raj

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) As Hrithik Roshan turned 52 on Saturday, television actor Vivek Dahiya shared a heartfelt tribute to his favourite star reflecting on the magic of his debut film “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai”.

Looking back 26 years, Vivek said he still can’t choose between the film’s two iconic characters, Rohit and Raj, a testament to the lasting charm of Hrithik’s performance.

Vivek took to Instagram, where he shared a throwback video from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. In the video, the actor was seen practicing on the title number.

In the caption, Vivek wrote: “It’s been 26 years and I still can’t decide who did I adore more, Rohit or Raj? To create that effect as a debutant was unheard of.”

The television actor said that he too jumped on the trend of rimless glasses after watching Hrithik in the film.

“No debut has matched the grandiosity of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaho na pyar hai’ Growing up in class eight when the film released, I, too, jumped onto the rimless glasses trend and even rocked those iconic side-locks! From that day until now, you’ve inspired us time & again with your iconic performances.”

Vivek concluded: “Also, this journey had been extra special thanks to my amazing choreographer, @lipsa893 whose birthday it is as well. Celebrating Hrithik’s legacy and the wonderful memories we’ve created together. Happy birthday to both of you and here’s to many more magical moments!”

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is directed, and produced by Rakesh Roshan. The film marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

It also stars and features a supporting cast that includes Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, Asha Patel, Rajesh Tandon, and Tannaz Irani.

The interval twist and the second half of the film draws thematic inspiration from the 1986 Kannada film Ratha Sapthami.

The narrative follows Sonia and Rohit, whose blossoming romance is tragically cut short. Sonia later encounters Raj, Rohit's lookalike, in New Zealand and the two work together to uncover the truth behind Rohit’s death.

--IANS

dc/