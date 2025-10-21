Vishal on taking over as director of 'Magudam': Decision made not out of compulsion but responsibility!

Chennai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor Vishal has now officially confirmed that he has taken over as the director of his upcoming film, 'Magudam', saying the decision to direct this film was not made out of compulsion but out of responsibility.

The actor, who plays the lead in the film, shared the second look poster of his film on the festive occasion of Deepavali. Along with it, he also released a statement, which he shared on his social media timelines.

In it, Vishal said, "I wish to officially share the 2nd look of my current film Magudam/Makutam and also reveal a long pending stand that I had taken at the beginning stages of the shoot and now it’s time to officially announce that this film is going to be my directorial debut."

Vishal went on to add,"Yes, never expected this scenario but circumstances had led me to take a crucial decision to rework the creative process and direct this film, a decision made not out of compulsion, but out of responsibility."

The actor further said, "As an actor, I’ve always believed that cinema is a commitment to the audience who trusts us and to the producers who invest their faith and hard earned money in every project.

"And now taking the director’s seat for Magudam/Makutam is the only way of ensuring that this film stands tall, that the producer’s efforts are safeguarded, and that the audience receive the best experience they truly deserve in the world of commercial cinema. Sometimes, taking the right decision means taking charge, mending things to see the larger picture ahead in the most progressive and successful way. And that’s exactly what this Diwali/Deepawali symbolizes for me."

Stating that it was time to disclose, the actor wrote, "No more keeping this a secret and it’s official now. A new light. A new beginning. Happy Diwali/Deepawali once again!"

It may be recalled that IANS had reported last week that sources in the industry had claimed that Vishal had taken over as the director of 'Magudam'.

For the unaware, well known director Ravi Arasu was directing this film, which is now in its final stages of shooting.

Sources in the industry had told IANS that the actor had taken over as the director of the film after creative differences erupted between him and Ravi Arasu. Video clips that showed Vishal issuing instructions to the crew on the set were shared on social media.

It may be recalled that actress Dushara Vijayan, who plays one of the heroines in the film, has already completed shooting for her portions in the film.

The team, which had completed its third schedule in Ooty, began its final schedule in Chennai in TR Gardens a few days ago.

Actor Vishal plays the lead in this film along with Dushara and Anjali. Vishal had commenced shooting for Magudam, his 35th film, from August 1 this year in Chennai. Produced by veteran filmmaker R B Choudhary under the banner of his well known production house Super Good Films, the film was officially launched in July this year with a grand pooja ceremony.

This upcoming project is the 99th film of Super Good Films, which has delivered numerous blockbusters and more importantly introduced several talented filmmakers to the Tamil film industry.

The film boasts of an exceptional technical team. Acclaimed cinematographer Richard M. Nathan reunites with Vishal after their successful outing in the superhit film 'Madha Gaja Raja'. The film also brings back the 'Mark Antony' combo of Vishal and G.V. Prakash Kumar together. G V Prakash is composing the music for this film. NB Srikanth is in charge of editing, while Durairaj handles art direction. Costume design is being led by Vasuki Bhaskar.

