Randeep Hooda gears up for first movie post fatherhood

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Fresh off completing the shoot of his upcoming film Eetha alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda has already kickstarted with the preparation of his next project. This project will be his first movie post Randeep embracing fatherhood.

The actor, according to sources, has completed the first schedule of the yet-to-be-titled film and is now gearing up for the next phase of shooting.

A source close to the development, said, “Post fatherhood, this project marks a meaningful new chapter for Randeep. He was immediately drawn to the film’s strong subject and its grounding in true events. The character and the story deeply resonated with him.”

Talking about the film, sources reveal that it is a content-driven narrative inspired by true events and explores the subject of misleading advertisements that impact everyday lives.

Randeep will be seen portraying a Haryanvi Jaat in the film, a role that promises to showcase his trademark intensity.

Directed by Anjit Bhatnagar, the project brings together a highly accomplished creative team that includes five National Award-winning members, adding strong credibility to the film’s storytelling and vision.

The film is also backed by a prominent producer from the South film industry, signaling a large-scale production.

The second schedule of the film is set to begin towards the end of March in rural Haryana.

The location has been carefully chosen to capture the raw and authentic backdrop needed for the story and to help Randeep fully immerse himself in the character’s world.

Talking about the director Anjit Bhatnagar, he is known for Nankana (2018), Johnny Jumper and Kaala Jamun (2024).

On the personal front, Randeep Hooda and wife welcomed their first baby, a girl a week ago.

–IANS

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