Vishal Jethwa on fulfilling mother’s London dream, missing her this New Year

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) For actor Vishal Jethwa, the arrival of a new year has always been rooted in simplicity, family, and togetherness rather than loud celebrations or grand parties.

Sharing his thoughts ahead of the New Year, Vishal reflected on how being with family at the very beginning of the year has remained deeply meaningful to him.

Vishal told IANS: "I’ve always celebrated New Year with my family, and being together at the start of a new year feels truly special to me. It’s a reminder that we’ll continue welcoming each year side by side. I’ve never been someone who believes in big, flashy parties; I prefer celebrating quietly with family, either at home or by stepping out together.”

This year, however, brings a subtle emotional shift. For the first time, Vishal will be welcoming the New Year without his mother by his side, as she is currently in London.

“This year, though, things are a little different because my mother won’t be with us, she’s currently in London. It had always been my dream to take her there, and during the promotions of Homebound in London, I was finally able to do that.”

“She’s been there for over 25–30 days now, living some of the happiest days of her life and thoroughly enjoying her holiday.”

The actor revealed that taking his mother to London had long been a cherished dream.

He concluded: “Watching her fulfill this dream has been incredibly fulfilling for me. At the same time, I do miss her deeply, as this will be the first New Year I’ll be celebrating without her by my side."

Vishal’s film “Homebound” by National Award winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan has been shortlisted for upcoming Oscar awards.

"Homebound" will be competing in the 'Best International Feature Film' category with Argentina’s "Belen", Brazil’s "The Secret Agent", France’s "It Was Just an Accident", Germany’s "Sound of Falling", Iraq’s "The President’s Cake", Japan’s "Kokuho", Jordan’s "All That’s Left of You", Norway’s "Sentimental Value", Palestine’s "Palestine 36", South Korea’s "No Other Choice", Spain’s "Sirat", Switzerland’s "Late Shift", Taiwan’s "Left-Handed Girl", and Tunisia’s "The Voice of Hind Rajab".

--IANS

dc/

