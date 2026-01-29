Vishal Dadlani says 'Success doesn't guarantee peace' after Arijit Singh retires from playback

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Singer and composer Vishal Dadlani pointed out that Arijit Singh's retirement from playback singing is proof that "Success doesn't guarantee peace".

Dadlani shared that one should make every single moment of our short life count and not lie to ourselves. He further stated that one needs to be true to themselves and not try to be someone else's version of themselves.

His latest Insta post read, "Learn anything? Success doesn't guarantee peace or contentment. Riches & power don't guarantee safety. Life is strange, life is short. Don't waste a single moment lying to yourself about yourself. Don't try to be what somebody else said you must be! (sic)."

The composer ended the post by sharing some advice - "Live Fully".

"All we truly have is the thin sliver of “now” that exists between memory and hope," Dadlani captioned the post.

The entire music industry has been left in a massive state of shock ever since Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing.

On Tuesday, Arijit announced through an Instagram post that he has decided not to take up any new assignments as a playback vocalist.

He wrote, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

The ace singer further expressed his gratitude to his admirers for showering him with unconditional love and support all these years.

Reacting to the announcement, singer and composer Armaan Malik said that the soul is the ultimate guide that helps us navigate through the path of life.

"The soul knows when it’s time to change direction. What’s being offered no longer feeds its highest calling. I don’t know where the river meets the sea again, but I trust the current and the grace guiding it. Here’s to the magic ahead! thank you for everything you’ve given to the craft of playback singing @arijitsingh," he shared.

