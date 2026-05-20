May 20, 2026 1:38 PM हिंदी

Vishal Dadlani gets emotional thinking of RD Burman, Kishore Kumar's contribution to the music industry

Vishal Dadlani gets emotional thinking of RD Burman, Kishore Kumar's contribution to the music industry

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the reality show Indian Idol will see music composer Vishal Dadlani get emotional after contestant Anshika’s soulful performance of the timeless classic ‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na’ from the movie Ghar.

The iconic song, originally associated with the late veteran singer Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, and composer R. D. Burman, made Vishal Dadlani emotional.

Vishal Dadlani was seen holding back tears, upon being asked about his emotions over the song, and shared, “Nahi, this is not for public consumption. Pancham da musician nahi hai. Kishore da, Lata ji, Asha ji, Gulzar sahab jab yeh gaana likha hai matlab itne dur se, itne deeply kisi ka dil kaise tod sakte hai? Alag hi koi shakti hai. I don’t know how to explain, but in sab ke liye mera sar hamesha jhukta hai aur jhukta rahega. These people are music.” He said this while getting emotional.

(No, this is not for public consumption. Pancham da is not just a musician. Kishore da, Lata ji, Asha ji, Gulzar sahab, when they created this song, how could they break someone’s heart from such a distance and with such depth? It is some other kind of divine power. I don’t know how to explain it, but my head will always bow in respect for all of them and always will. These people are music)

Vishal further added, “Kitna mila hai hum sabko in sab se, I am so grateful. Jo astronaut ko feel hota hoga hai na jab space mein jaate hai, sab kuch limitless hai, that is where I live with music. Music aur mera rishta woh hai.”

(We have received so much from all of them, I am so grateful. What an astronaut must feel when they go into space, where everything feels limitless, that is where I live with music. That is the kind of relationship I share with music)

Praising the performance, Shreya Ghoshal reflected on the beauty of Lata ji’s singing style and shared, “Lata ji used to have fun with the rhyme and lay. It was so different, and it brought so much emotion.”

–IANS

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