Vishal Dadlani finally takes the hot seat on KBC after 25 years; Farah Khan jokes about his winnings

Mumbai Nov 18 (IANS) Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani seems to be on cloud nine, as his 25-year-old dream has finally come true.

The singer was ecstatic as he arrived on the set of the iconic quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing a video montage of his selfies with Amitabh Bachchan, Vishal penned a heartfelt note.

He wrote, “This is a 25-year-old dream come true!!! I’ve always wanted to be on #KaunBanegaCrorepati! I used to send the texts, tried the fastest finger first game on TV, and tried everything I could! Finally made it!!” Vishal further thanked the host channel, Sony TV, for sending him to the hot seat and also expressed gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for being "kind and warm" to him.

He wrote, “Thank you @sonytvofficial for sending me to the legendary Hot Seat!!! Also, more than anything, thank you, @amitabhbachchan Sir, for how kind and warm you always are to me. Looking forward to watching this episode on Thursday night!” Filmmaker Farah Khan took to the comments section of Vishal’s KBC special post on social media and teased him. She wrote, “"Hope you won some money too." To this, Vishal instantly replied, saying, "For a cause you’ll approve of, I think."

The upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati will see the cast of the hit web series The Family Man 3 take to the hot seat and indulge in some fun banter with Big B. Manoj Bajpayee, who essays the lead role in the web series, was recently seen elaborating on his first-ever meeting with Mr Bachchan. Joining the star cast of The Family Man Season 3 on the stage, Manoj opened up about a memory that has managed to stay with him for nearly three decades.

Recalling his first meeting with the legendary superstar during the screening of the movie ‘Satya’, 28 years ago, Bajpayee recalled it as a moment so overwhelming that he had initially tried to avoid facing Amitabh Bachchan altogether, but destiny had other plans. The Family Man star revealed how he was tricked into overcoming his nervousness of meeting Big B and was tricked into meeting him further.

Reflecting on that unforgettable encounter, Manoj said, “A well-known film journalist tricked me into stepping out of the car and locked it from inside, forcing me to stay out and meet Amitabh Bachchan instead of hiding.”

He elaborated, “I panicked. I knew that if I stood there longer, Amitabh Sir would see me. So, I ran straight into the washroom and locked myself inside. After some time, thinking Bachchan might have left, I stepped out only to find Abhishek Bachchan waiting outside.”

Manoj Vajpayee added, “Abhishek told me he had seen him run in and had waited to say hello. And then, this tall, towering figure appeared right in front of me: Amitabh Bachchan himself. Time just stopped. I couldn’t hear anything. My mind went blank. The man who inspired me all the way back in fifth grade was standing right in front of me. Amitabh sir was holding my hand and was talking to me, and I had gone deaf; I could not process the whole scene. Overwhelmed, I mustered the courage to ask, “Sir… can I… may I hug you?”

Bajpayee added, “Seeing all of this, Amitabh Sir warmly hugged me.”

