Vishal Bhardwaj on Sajid Nadiadwala pushing the budget of O Romeo: It was beyond my capacity as a director

Mumbai Jan 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has lauded producer Sajid Nadiadwala for believing in him and his project. He also stated that while he tried hard to save money while shooting, Sajid went all out without worrying about the budget while Vishal felt that the entire budget was ‘beyond his capacity as a director.’

“As the project progressed, the vision kept growing, and it wasn’t me increasing it, it was Sajid Bhai,” said Vishal.

He elaborated, “I would suggest shooting in places like Georgia to reduce costs, but he would say that it wouldn’t have the same impact. When locations like Portugal and Spain were discussed, I worried about the expense, but he reminded me that cost should not limit the vision.”

Vishal modestly highlighted that the budget of the movie went beyond his capacity as a director. “I am sharing this difficult journey because the budget of this film was beyond my capacity as a director. I did not have the ability to raise that kind of money.”

He added, “It was Sajid Bhai’s strong belief in me and in the project that made it possible. He kept telling me that I would get the money and realise my true capacity, but honestly, even then, the budget required was more than what I had envisioned.”

He added, “ In many ways, we tried to make a five-rupee film in one rupee, which is why the journey became so challenging. One thing we all realised through this film is that every film pushes you to discover and grow into a better version of yourself.”

Earlier, Vishal who is all set for O Romeo, during its trailer launch had went onto

defend the open usage of slang and ‘gaalis’ (swear words) in movies without them being censored.

“I feel that gaalis in movies shouldn’t be ‘beep, beep, beep.’ It should be said fully, exactly as it is meant to be spoken” said Vishal.

“As a society, we are very hypocritical. We accept these abuses on the streets, but when they appear in cinema, we say that cinema is doing something wrong, cinema is corrupting you, cinema will reform you. That’s not how it works. Cinema, according to me, is a mirror of society and it reflects exactly who you are!” Vishal added.

He further elaborated, “If today there is violence shown in cinema, then this violence exists in our society. And as for abuses, I think there is poetry even in abuses, if they are used properly. So go ahead and use them; there’s no problem.”

Talking about the O Romeo that stars Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Vishal said, “The film’s name is O Romeo, and it is actually a love story, with a violent backdrop. It is an unrequited love story of this character, and is a strong love story.”

O Romeo releases on February 13.

