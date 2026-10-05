Virender Sehwag reveals team India's philosophy under Sourav Ganguly’s leadership

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who hosts the streaming reality show ‘Rise & Fall’, has spoken up about the philosophy of team India under the leadership of its arguable the best skipper, Sourav Ganguly.

Virender Sehwag spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show at a 5-star property in the city, and said that during Dada’s era, team India focused on winning as many matches as they could on the International soil.

Every team has a philosophy under which they perform. When asked about the difference between the philosophies of the current line-up of the Indian cricket team, and the team under Sourav Ganguly’s leadership, he said, “See, I was part of the team under Dada's leadership. So, I can speak about the philosophy of that team. I am not a part of the current Indian line-up so, I won't be able to talk about it, as I don’t know about them, and their playing style”.

He told IANS, “Our philosophy was to play as many games as possible, and win the matches on the international soil. We worked on that and under Sourav Ganguly’s leadership, we did it, and delivered the same.

Earlier, Sehwag had said that he didn’t always play aggressively but tweaked his style as per the demand of the game.

He earlier told IANS, “It's not that I always played aggressively in sports, I also played defensively there. I have also played with negative surroundings”.

Sehwag and Sachin were the most explosive opening pair in the world in their era, and have helped team India secure victories by contributing massively with the bat.

Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag took over the hosting duties from Ashneer Grover for the 2nd season of ‘Rise & Fall’. The reality series features 15 contestants competing over 42 days in a game built around power, strategy, alliances and shifting fortunes. The contestants are divided between the Rulers, who control the game from the Tower, and Workers, who live in the Basement and fight for opportunities to move up. Season 2 introduces an additional layer of audience participation, with viewers getting the power to influence who becomes a Ruler or Worker.

Produced by Banijay Asia, the show is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

aa/