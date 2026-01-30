January 30, 2026 3:04 AM हिंदी

Virat Kohli’s Insta account mystery: Fans baffled as profile vanishes online

Virat Kohli (File photo)

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli sent social media into a tailspin on Thursday night after his official Instagram account suddenly became inaccessible, leaving millions of fans wondering whether the profile was deleted, deactivated, or temporarily suspended.

Users attempting to visit Kohli’s verified handle were met with an error message stating that the page was unavailable. The unexpected development quickly triggered a wave of speculation, especially given Kohli’s massive global following and his reputation as one of the most active athletes on social media. His Instagram presence, known for blending cricket updates, brand collaborations, fitness routines, and family moments, has long been a key connection point with fans.

Within minutes of the account vanishing, hashtags related to Kohli began trending across platforms. Supporters flooded X and fan forums with screenshots and theories, ranging from a possible voluntary break from social media to a technical issue on Instagram’s end. Some even speculated about a hacking incident, though there has been no evidence to support such claims.

As of now, neither Kohli nor his management team has issued an official statement addressing the situation. Instagram has also not released any clarification regarding whether the account was removed due to a policy issue or if the disappearance is linked to a platform glitch.

Kohli, one of cricket’s most recognisable figures worldwide, commands one of the largest followings among athletes globally. His digital influence extends far beyond the cricket field, making the sudden absence of his account all the more noticeable.

Until an official explanation emerges, the mystery continues to dominate online conversations, with fans eagerly waiting for the beloved cricketer — or Instagram — to break the silence.

—IANS

cs/

