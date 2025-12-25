December 25, 2025 11:00 PM हिंदी

Virat Kohli sends warm Christmas and Happy New Year wishes to everyone

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli has extended warm Christmas and New Year greetings to fans worldwide, wishing joy and prosperity for the festive season. The former India captain conveyed his message through his Instagram stories on Thursday, when the world was occupied with Christmas celebrations.

“Merry Christmas And Happy New Year. May this season fill your home with warmth, your heart with joy, and your life with happiness that lasts all year long. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!” wrote Kohli in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Kohli, who has quit Test and T20Is and now only plays 50-over cricket at the international stage, struck a match-winning 131 to guide Delhi to a four-wicket victory in their Elite Group D clash over Andhra Pradesh in the opening round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday.

It was also Kohli’s 58th List A hundred – with his 131 coming in 101 balls and studded with 14 fours and three sixes, as Delhi chased down a challenging target of 299 in 37.4 overs.

The knock also took him past 16,000 List A runs, making him only the second Indian male batter, after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, to reach that landmark. Kohli, the right-handed batter who only plays ODI format internationally, will next be in action when Delhi face Gujarat in their second round fixture at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Friday.

The second round matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which will be livestreamed on JioHotstar, are Assam vs Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand vs Rajasthan. This means that fans won’t be able to see Kohli’s batting live and will have to rely on the BCCI website scoreboard.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s cricket team has been in Christmas mode in Thiruvananthapuram, where they will take on Sri Lanka in the third T20I on Friday. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Arundhati Reddy celebrated Christmas together and shared festive photos of embracing the festive occasion.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

