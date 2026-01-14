Virat Kohli becomes India's highest run-scorer against New Zealand in ODIs

Rajkot, Jan 14 (IANS) Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli once again etched his name into the record books during the second One-day International (ODI) against New Zealand, becoming India’s highest run-getter in the format against the Black Caps.

Kohli needed just one run in the second ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot to go past Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 1,750 runs. Kohli achieved the feat by scoring a power-packed boundary on his first ball of the innings against Kristian Clarke.

Kohli has played 35 ODI matches against the Black Caps and scored 1,773 runs before getting dismissed for 23 in the 24th over, trying to release the pressure after a seven-over boundary drought in the ongoing match. Tendulkar, meanwhile, played 42 games against New Zealand in his 24-year-long career and scored 1,750 runs.

The overall record for scoring the most runs in ODIs against New Zealand is held by former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting. He played 51 ODIs against the Black Caps from 1995 to 2011 and scored 1,971 runs in 50 innings.

Kohli needs to score 198 more runs in the upcoming matches to go past that tally and take the No. 1 position.

Kohli is in great form after registering two ducks on the Australia tour. He scored 93 runs in the ODI opener, during which India’s premier batter broke two major records.

Kohli surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-getter of all time in international cricket, behind only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who continues to lead the list.

Kohli now stands at 28,068 runs, while Sangakkara finished his career with 28,016 runs. Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs in international cricket, having amassed 34,357 runs in 664 matches.

Kohli also completed 28,000 international runs in the first ODI, becoming the fastest cricketer to reach the milestone in just 624 innings. He achieved the feat 20 innings quicker than the previous record holder, Tendulkar, who reached the mark in 644 innings.

--IANS

sds/bsk/