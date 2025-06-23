Virat Karrna's 'Nagabandham' unit shoots song featuring a 1000 dancers!

Chennai, June 23 (IANS) The unit of director Abhishek Nama’s eagerly awaited pan Indian film ‘Nagabandham’, featuring actors Virat Karn, Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon in the lead, is in the process of shooting a grand song featuring over a 1000 dancers.

Sources say that the song has been choreographed by Bollywood dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya. "The song will have 1000 dancers moving in unison alongside Virat Karrna and will be a combination of ancient aesthetics, modern filmmaking, and explosive dance energy," sources said.

Apart from the song, the makers are also canning a crucial sequence on the massive set that resembles the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple. Crafted by production designer Ashok Kumar, the set, sources say, has been erected with attention to detail. In fact, the set looks so real that it has left both the crew and visiting media awestruck, with many calling it a near-perfect recreation of the original temple in Kerala.

With a whopping 10 crore budget dedicated to this single sequence, the producers are leaving no stone unturned to deliver a film whose grandeur is on par with pan-Indian epics.

The movie features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon as female leads, and Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and B.S. Avinash in supporting roles.

The movie explores the hidden secrets of India’s ancient Vishnu temples, specifically focusing on the sacred practice of Nagabandham. Inspired by recent treasure discoveries at temples like Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath, the story dives into the captivating mythology surrounding these divine locations and the enigmatic rituals designed to safeguard them. The film brings these age-old mysteries to life with a fresh, modern narrative.

Cinematography for the film is by Soundar Rajan S, while Abhe provides the music. The film's dialogues have been written by Kalyan Chakravarthy, with Santosh Kamireddy handling the editing. Ashok Kumar contributes as the art director.

Nagabandham will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. ‘Nagabandham’, which is fast taking shape as an epic adventure, has the tagline "The Secret Treasure."

Abhishek Nama has penned both the story and screenplay of this film, which has been produced by Kishore Annapureddy under NIK Studios. Lakshmi Aira and Devansh Nama are proudly presenting it.

-IANS

Mkr/