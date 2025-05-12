Virat deserves credit for the way he transformed Indian team in Tests, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) India’s most successful Test captain and one of modern cricket’s fiercest competitors, Virat Kohli, has brought the curtain down on a glittering red-ball career. As tributes pour in from across the cricket world, it was veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s heartfelt words that best encapsulated the essence of Kohli’s transformative impact on Indian Test cricket.

“The way Virat captained in the Test format, he deserves credit for the way we transformed as a team,” Bhuvneshwar said. “I think the reason for that is Virat’s nature on the ground. He is aggressive, we all know that, and in Test cricket, you need that nature somewhere, because Test cricket is a format that lasts for five days. It was the hunger in Virat that said, ‘We have to do something, we don't have to just go through the motions, we have to create chances. ’ I think Virat’s passion rubbed off on everyone,” he added.

Indeed, Kohli’s Test journey is the stuff of cricketing legend. From a brash, aggressive youngster who made his debut in 2011 to becoming the most dominant and inspiring Indian Test captain in history, Kohli’s story was one of grit, evolution, and sustained excellence.

The 36-year-old retires with 9,230 runs in 123 Tests, 30 centuries, and a record that goes far beyond just numbers. He captained India in 68 Tests, winning 40 — a win percentage of 58.82%, the highest by any Indian skipper. His crowning glory came in 2018-19 when India scripted history with their first-ever Test series win in Australia, ending a 71-year-long drought.

Former BCCI acting president C.K. Khanna echoed the sentiment, calling Kohli’s retirement the end of a golden legacy. “His passion, discipline, and aggressive leadership redefined the team’s mindset, especially in challenging overseas conditions. Under his captaincy, India achieved historic victories and earned global admiration.”

“He was more than a prolific run-scorer,” Khanna added. “He became a symbol of intensity, fitness, and belief for millions.”

That belief and intensity were also beautifully acknowledged by Ishant Sharma, Kohli’s longtime teammate and fellow warrior in many memorable Test battles.

“Your journey will inspire countless players on how to play this game the right way — with heart, hunger, and honour. Test cricket won’t be the same without you, Virat,” Ishant posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Grateful to have shared so many moments.”

His unbeaten 254 against South Africa in 2019 remains the highest individual score by an Indian captain. Kohli also holds the Indian record for most double centuries in Tests (7), the most hundreds as Test captain (20), and the most runs by an Indian Test captain (5864 at an average of 54.80). He also has the highest ICC Test rating points for an Indian batter — a staggering 937 in 2018.

From 2015 to 2017, Kohli led India to nine consecutive Test series wins, matching Ricky Ponting’s world record. He even took India to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021, and under his leadership, India held the No.1 spot in ICC Test rankings for five straight years.

His final century — a gritty ton in Perth during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy — came fittingly against his favourite opponents, Australia. It was his seventh Test century Down Under, going past Sachin Tendulkar’s six, and reaffirmed his love affair with the toughest cricketing terrain.

