Virat, Anushka seek blessings at Premanand Maharaj’s Keli Kunj Ashram

Mathura, Feb 17 (IANS) Indian cricketer Virat Kohli undertook a spiritual visit with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, where the couple sought blessings from noted spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj at the Keli Kunj Ashram on Tuesday.

The couple arrived at the ashram early in the morning, around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and spent nearly an hour participating in prayers and devotional activities.

In a video released by the Ashram on their Youtube channel Bhajan Marg, Virat and Anushka were sitting silently with the large crowd in the ashram hall, listening to the preaching of Premanand Maharaj and enjoying the Keertan.

The visit came shortly after their son Akaay’s birthday on February 15, making the occasion particularly special for the family.

This is not the first time Anushka and Kohli have travelled to Vrindavan for spiritual guidance. The couple has made several quiet trips in the past to seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj. During one of their earlier interactions, the spiritual leader spoke about life’s ultimate purpose and the journey of devotion guided by one’s guru.

Over the past few years, the couple’s spiritual inclination has been evident. In 2023, they visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple and also paid respects at the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram, among other religious sites.

Meanwhile, Virat will return to the ground next month when the veteran will play for his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB will be coming to the tournament as defending champions for the first time, and all eyes will be again on their stalwart Virat, when they take the field on the first match of the season.

Virat will play for India in July when the team will play a crucial ODI series in England which will start on 14th July at Birmingham.

Virat was in great form in the three match ODI Series against New Zealand played at the start of the year. He scored 240 runs in just three matches and fans will hope that Virat continue the form in England.

--IANS

sds/