Vipul Organics reports 46 pc sequential drop in Q4 net profit

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Vipul Organics Limited, a specialty chemicals company listed on the BSE, has reported a sharp 45.69 per cent decline in its net profit on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis for the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25.

The Mumbai-based company posted a net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in Q4, down from Rs 1.44 crore in the previous quarter (Q3), according to its stock exchange filing.

However, revenue from operations rose to Rs 44.08 crore in Q4, up from Rs 41.4 crore in Q3, marking a sequential increase of 6.47 per cent.

Similarly, total income grew by 5.88 per cent to Rs 43.97 crore compared to Rs 41.53 crore in the previous quarter, as per its filing to BSE.

However, rising costs weighed on the bottom line. Total expenses surged by 7.83 per cent to Rs 42.81 crore in Q4, up from Rs 39.70 crore in Q3.

Commenting on the results, Vipul P. Shah, Managing Director of Vipul Organics Limited, said: “We have seen a steady growth of 8 per cent in our topline in the current year while our profit after tax (PAT) has increased by a healthy 33 per cent, on the back of efficiencies kicking in due to various cost cutting measures that we have been undertaking."

"The first phase of our Greenfield Sayakha facility is expected to go online in the third quarter of FY 2025-26, which should help us increase our topline,” Shah mentioned.

“Vipul Organics ended the financial year 2024-25 with total revenues of Rs 163 crore,” the company said in its BSE filing.

The company, a key player in the pigments and dyes segment, has two manufacturing units in Maharashtra and is developing a greenfield facility in Gujarat.

With a global footprint spanning over 45 countries, Vipul Organics is an Indian manufacturers of pigments, dyestuff, lake colours, and pigment intermediaries.

