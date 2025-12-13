December 13, 2025 12:47 PM हिंदी

Roopal Tyagi wore saree from Coimbatore’s Linga Bhairavi temple for haldi ceremony

Roopal Tyagi wore saree from Coimbatore’s Linga Bhairavi temple for first wedding ceremony

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Television actress Roopal Tyagi revealed that she had a deeply personal haldi ceremony held at home with no “taam-jhaam” and that for her first wedding ceremony she wore a saree from Linga Bhairavi temple in Coimbatore.

Roopal took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the quaint haldi ceremony, where she wore a yellow saree with green borders.

“My Haldi began quietly, at home, with just family around me. No taam-jhaam, no spectacle..only the ritual, the prayers, and gratitude in my heart,” she wrote in the caption.

She added: “For my very first ceremony, I wore a saree from my Devi’s temple- Linga Bhairavi, Coimbatore. It felt only right to begin this journey wrapped in her blessings,

seeking her grace, protection, and strength for everything that follows. Simple. Sacred. Divine.”

Roopal has tied-the-knot with animation professional Nomish Bhardwaj in an intimate Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Roopal started her career as a choreographer in 2007. After starting her acting career with the role of Mansha in Hamari Betiyoon Ka Vivaah, she appeared in Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi.

She played Gunjan in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke.

Roopal participated in the eighth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a wildcard entrant but was eliminated after a week. The actress was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 9.

In 2020, the actress wrote an open letter to her Instagram in 2020, where she criticized the Indian contingent for undermining the main female character and the "backwardness" of the series.

She was last seen in the show Ranju Ki Betiyaan starring Reena Kapoor, Ayub Khan, Karan Khandelwal, Jeevansh Chadha and Monika Chauhan.

The show followed Ranju, who after her husband leaves her for another woman, bravely stands her ground in a male-dominated society and raises her four daughters while helping them fulfil their ambitions.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

SAIL posts 27 pc sales growth in Nov, retail sales up 69 pc

SAIL posts 27 pc sales growth in Nov, retail sales up 69 pc

Divya Dutta has therapeutic moment as she sings ‘Dil Tadap Tadap Ke’

Divya Dutta has therapeutic moment as she sings ‘Dil Tadap Tadap Ke’

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal advocate for social media ban for kids in India

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal advocate for social media ban for kids in India

Warner urges Konstas to stay grounded amid rising spotlight ahead of BBL 15

Warner urges Konstas to stay grounded amid rising spotlight ahead of BBL 15

Spain confirms 1st human transmission of mpox clade 1b outside Africa 

Spain confirms 1st human transmission of mpox clade 1b outside Africa

Nimrat Kaur, The Family Man 3

Nimrat Kaur on ‘The Family Man 3’: Mira's look was extremely important to tell her story

BNM protests in Netherlands against Pakistan’s continued repression in Balochistan

BNM protests in Netherlands against Pakistan’s continued repression in Balochistan

unal Kapur says MasterChef season 9 is all about 'Ras, Rasoi, and Rishtey'

Kunal Kapur says MasterChef season 9 is all about 'Ras, Rasoi, and Rishtey'

Attero achieves Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) certification, becomes first e-waste recycler to receive recognition

Attero achieves Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) certification, becomes first e-waste recycler to receive recognition

TPL is part of a dream to expand and popularise tennis, says Leander Paes

TPL is part of a dream to expand and popularise tennis, says Leander Paes