Roopal Tyagi wore saree from Coimbatore’s Linga Bhairavi temple for haldi ceremony

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Television actress Roopal Tyagi revealed that she had a deeply personal haldi ceremony held at home with no “taam-jhaam” and that for her first wedding ceremony she wore a saree from Linga Bhairavi temple in Coimbatore.

Roopal took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the quaint haldi ceremony, where she wore a yellow saree with green borders.

“My Haldi began quietly, at home, with just family around me. No taam-jhaam, no spectacle..only the ritual, the prayers, and gratitude in my heart,” she wrote in the caption.

She added: “For my very first ceremony, I wore a saree from my Devi’s temple- Linga Bhairavi, Coimbatore. It felt only right to begin this journey wrapped in her blessings,

seeking her grace, protection, and strength for everything that follows. Simple. Sacred. Divine.”

Roopal has tied-the-knot with animation professional Nomish Bhardwaj in an intimate Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Roopal started her career as a choreographer in 2007. After starting her acting career with the role of Mansha in Hamari Betiyoon Ka Vivaah, she appeared in Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi.

She played Gunjan in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke.

Roopal participated in the eighth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a wildcard entrant but was eliminated after a week. The actress was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 9.

In 2020, the actress wrote an open letter to her Instagram in 2020, where she criticized the Indian contingent for undermining the main female character and the "backwardness" of the series.

She was last seen in the show Ranju Ki Betiyaan starring Reena Kapoor, Ayub Khan, Karan Khandelwal, Jeevansh Chadha and Monika Chauhan.

The show followed Ranju, who after her husband leaves her for another woman, bravely stands her ground in a male-dominated society and raises her four daughters while helping them fulfil their ambitions.

