Vipin Sharma reflects on his journey with Manoj Bajpayee from Delhi theatre to 'The Family Man 3'

Talking about sharing the screen with Manoj yet again, Vipin revealed that he is one of his closest friends in Mumbai and the two have known each other since their theatre days in Delhi.

He said, “Manoj is one of the dearest friends I have in this city! We have known each other since our Delhi theatre days! I admire his hard work and dedication!"

Vipin added that whenever he is working with Manoj, he tries his best to contribute to his work as he feels that if he does not do so, it will be a massive disregard for Manoj and his craft.

"When I am acting with him, I do my best to contribute to his world! Be it Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi hai or Bhaiyya ji or The Family Man, I know anything less will be a huge disregard for his work and him!”

Vipin, who is seen as Sambit in the show, shared his approach to building the inner world of a man who appears ordinary but hides a pivotal secret. He revealed that he tried to stay as calm as possible as a professional.

He said, “I tried not to think about it! When we lie, we chat more about things around the truth, but the truth itself. There’s a saying, ‘How do you tell if a man is lying?’ — and the answer is, ‘his lips are moving!’. I tried to stay as calm as possible as a professional. A thief probably breathes more calmly while stealing than someone who is trying to do it for the first time!"

Vipin has been a part of Raj & DK’s creative world for years now, and that is something that helped him unlock a deeper nuance for his character.

Looking back on a particular moment from the past that ended up shaping his approach, he added, “I think it started with that cup of tea, which I never got to drink in Season 2. On the surface, it’s just a drink, but beneath it lurks a desire — a very tangible one!”

