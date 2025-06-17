June 17, 2025 12:46 PM हिंदी

Vindu Dara Singh pays tribute to late father Dara Singh by supporting aspiring wrestler

Vindu Dara Singh pays tribute to late father Dara Singh by supporting aspiring wrestler

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actor Vindu Dara Singh offered both financial and moral encouragement to aspiring wrestler Vaishnavi Singh Rajput as a tribute to his late father and champion wrestler Dara Singh.

Recognising her potential early on, Vindu and his friends, stepped in to support Vaishnavi with mentorship, encouragement, and access to essential training resources.

Speaking about the win, Vindu said: “Vaishnavi has the heart of a lioness and the discipline of a true champion. All she needed was the right push and the assurance that someone believed in her.”

He added: “We were happy to stand by her, but all the credit goes to her relentless dedication. This is just the beginning for her, and India will be seeing much more of Vaishnavi on the global stage”

The victory marks a significant milestone in Vaishnavi’s career and showcases the importance of mentorship and community support in nurturing rising sports talent.

It was in 1994, when Vindu made his acting debut with “Karan”. Then he acted in the 1996 Punjabi film, Rab Dian Rakhan which was directed by his father.

He has also acted in TV serials, including the role of Hanuman in the TV serial Jai Veer Hanuman, much like his father did in Ramayan. He has also starred as a supervillain in TV serials including Zaal in Ssshhhh...Koi Hai and Karma – Koi Aa Rahaa Hai Waqt Badalney.

Vindu made appearances in television shows like Master Chef 2, Zor ka Jhatka, Nach Baliye, Comedy Circus, All Most Famous, and Maa Exchange.

He was the winner of the third season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss in 2009. Vindu has also worked in many successful films like Garv, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Khushboo, Team - The Force, Kisse Pyaar Karoon, Kambakkht Ishq, Maruti, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Son of Sardaar, Jatt James Bond, The Lion of Punjab, Housefull, and Housefull 2.

--IANS

dc/

