Terrorism ingrained in Pakistan’s DNA: J&K L-G

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that right from its independence, Pakistan had made terrorism a part of its state policy, and it is ingrained in its DNA.

Addressing a function in Delhi, he said: “Just a few months after its independence, Pakistan started a tribal invasion of Kashmir. “It was not just the tribal invaders who were involved in that invasion, but a large number of the Pakistan army was part of that invasion.

“They reached up to Baramulla town, and when they asked the route to reach Srinagar from Maqbool Sherwani, he misled them, and it was because of that delay in reaching Srinagar which made the landing of the Indian army possible at the Srinagar airport.”

L-G said that Pakistan has been the breeding ground of terrorism from the very beginning, and it continues to remain so today.

“It was our misfortune to have a neighbour like that. Pakistan not only export terrorism to India alone, but it also does so to other parts of the world. The breeding ground of terrorism will, therefore, have to be fought and eliminated together,” he said.

The LG added that, “Our intent has never been expansionist — it has always been for peace... If we look at the context of Jammu and Kashmir, within months of India gaining independence, Pakistan launched an attack... Terrorism is ingrained in Pakistan’s DNA. The global community must unite to confront and eliminate the terrorism that thrives within Pakistan.”

In a recent newspaper interview, the L-G said that the Pahalgam attack was planned, organised and carried out by Pakistan to derail the peace and the thriving tourism in Kashmir.

He admitted that the attack was a security lapse and took responsibility for the security lapse. He added that the security forces have brought down the levels of violence in J&K to manageable levels, and this has resulted in the fear going out of the people’s hearts and minds.

”People of Kashmir have given up supporting terrorism and they are looking towards a better tomorrow in which there is peace, better education for children, healthcare for everybody and an honourable life to live with families and friends,” he said.

