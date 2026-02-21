February 21, 2026 7:49 PM हिंदी

Vimal's 'Vadam' trailer released

Vimal's 'Vadam' trailer released (Photo Credit: Masaani Pictures/ Instagram)

Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS) The makers of director Kenthiran V's high-octane action drama 'Vadam', featuring actor Vimal in the lead, on Saturday released a gripping trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its social media timelines, Masani Pictures, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Proudly presenting the #Vadam Trailer ✨Idhu unmaiya'ana Manjuvirattu sambavam! (This is a real Manju Virattu incident!) Get ready for a high-octane rural action drama. Trailer out now! #VadamFromMarch6th."

The trailer shows Vimal to be a bull owner and that his majestic bull participates in the festive sport of Jallikattu. Soon, we see an aged man looking for assassins to kill someone. He is seen asking for assassins who can take a man's head. The person replying to the old person searching for assassins asks for the identity of the person to be killed. We then see a series of assassination attempts happening but none that succeed.

The old man who enquired about assassins to begin with, is shown enquiring even more. "These people don't seem the type. Can they get it done?" More action sequences follow. Meanwhile, we see that the place has a headman, who says that for him, his first duty is to the town and its 10 villages.

Meanwhile, Vimal, who is seen in a number of action sequences, says that those doing something for the sake of money could backtrack or withdraw, but those doing it for the sake of honour, wouldn't withdraw.

After a point, the person who ordered the assassination is heard saying,"There is no need to be discreet and strike him from behind. Kill him from the front."

The high octane action thriller, will apart from Vimal, also feature a host of actors including Nataraj (Natty), Sanashka Sri, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Aadukalam Naren, Madhusudhan Rao, Deepa Shankar and Indumathy Manikandan.

Produced by Rajasekar R, the film has music by D Imman and cinematography by Prasanna S Kumar. Editing for the film is by Sabu Joseph VJ and Art direction is by V. Sasikumar.

Stunts for the film have been choreographed by G.N. Murugan while dances have been choreographed by Dinesh, Dheena and Santhosh. The film has been co-directed by P A Shanmugam.

The film is slated to hit screens on March 6 this year.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Mithun Manhas, Secretary Devajit Saikia back landmark push for blind cricket in India. Photo credit: IANS

BCCI President Manhas, Secretary Saikia back landmark push for blind cricket in India

Pharma exports register 9.4 pc growth; industry aims for double-digit expansion in 2026–27: Govt

Pharma exports register 9.4 pc growth; industry aims for double-digit expansion in 2026–27: Govt

New HCL-Foxconn plant will boost India’s global chip presence: PM Modi

New HCL-Foxconn plant will boost India’s global chip presence: PM Modi

Was not expecting this much hype and appreciation from all legends of the game, says Usman Tariq ahead of Pakistan's Super 8s match against New Zealand in Colombo on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Was not expecting this much hype and appreciation from legends of the game, says Tariq

Much at stake for Nepal after March parliamentary election result

Much at stake for Nepal after March parliamentary election result

Abhishek Sharma’s form, fielding lapses in spotlight as India face South Africa in their first match of Super 8s in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Abhishek’s form, fielding lapses in spotlight as India face SA in Super 8s opener (Preview)

Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson return for New Zealand as Pakistan elect to bat first in the Super 8s of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Santner, Sodhi, Ferguson return for New Zealand as Pakistan elect to bat first

Madhuri Dixit's Japan diaries with Dr Nene is all about 'tradition, temples, snow, & samurai'

Madhuri Dixit's Japan diaries with Dr Nene is all about 'tradition, temples, snow, & samurai'

‘Beating Australia in Australia is really special,’ says Smriti Mandhana after series-clinching knock in 3rd T20I at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

‘Beating Australia in Australia is really special,’ says Mandhana after series-clinching knock in 3rd T20I

James Gunn clears air on ‘Batman 3’ fast-track reports

James Gunn clears air on ‘Batman 3’ fast-track reports