‘Villains of the nation’: Bihar Dy CM’s retort to Tejashwi’s ‘Rahul for PM’ pitch

Patna, Aug 19 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday took a pointed swipe at the Mahagathbandhan (Congress-RJD alliance), claiming that they are the villains of the nation and their foot march is not for people’s welfare but for serving their own political ambitions.

Vijay Kumar Sinha’s jab followed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s bluster during the voter Adhikar yatra, where he said that people of Bihar will throw out the NDA government in the next Lok Sabha elections and the Mahagathbandhan will work towards making Rahul Gandhi, the country’s next Prime Minister.

He said that the people could see through their rhetoric and would give a suitable reply in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, slated later this year.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, joined by Rahul Gandhi on the third day of the voter adhikar yatra in Nawada, said that the people are ready to unseat the NDA government from power.

"Next time, whenever the Lok Sabha elections are held, we will work to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister," he said, eliciting cheers from the supporters.

Both Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha responded to him with satirical taunts.

Vijay Kumar Sinha described the alliance as a ‘group of villains’.

“They will make someone the Prime Minister, someone the Chief Minister and someone the President on their own. These are the villains of the country. Whatever experiments they are doing to win elections in Bihar, the people of Bihar will teach them a lesson,” he told the scribes.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said sarcastically, "These people will not become Mukhiya now. The office of the Prime Minister is a far-fetched dream for them, which will never come true."

Besides the BJP-RJD war of words, Tejashwi’s pitch for ‘Rahul as PM’ has sparked a major buzz in political circles, particularly in the Opposition camp, as this comes amidst the heat of electioneering and could be well-timed to utilise his newfound popularity to blunt the BJP's high-pitch campaign in the poll-bound state.

--IANS

mr/dan