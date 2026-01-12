Viksit Bharat: PM Modi hails Gujarat's rising industrial strength & technological advancement (Lead)

Ahmedabad, Jan 11 (IANS) The regional edition of Vibrant Gujarat, aimed at translating the vision of 'Viksit Gujarat se Viksit Bharat' into action, opened in Rajkot on Sunday with a grand launch at Marwadi University.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the five-day business exhibition and the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Chief Secretary M.K. Das.

After the inauguration, the Prime Minister toured the expansive exhibition spread across 18,000 square metres.

At the 'Enterprise Excellence Pavilion', he reviewed displays by leading companies including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Essar, Nayara Energy and Jyoti CNC, acknowledging their contribution to India's economic growth.

The Prime Minister praised Gujarat's rising industrial strength and technological advancement.

He showed keen interest in the 'Ocean of Opportunities' pavilion, designed to highlight the untapped potential of the Kutch–Saurashtra coastline.

Exhibits by the Gujarat Maritime Board on the Blue Economy and new technologies showcased by Reliance New Energy drew particular attention.

The pavilion underscored the balance between industrial progress and environmental sustainability.

An MSME pavilion based on the theme 'Har Ghar Swadeshi' showcased local craftsmanship and rural artisan work.

The Prime Minister also visited the Swadeshi Haat and penned his remarks in the book review section.

The exhibition, open to the public and students until January 15, is expected to serve as a learning platform and give fresh momentum to the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Launched in 2003 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, Vibrant Gujarat emerged as a flagship global investors' summit aimed at repositioning Gujarat as an economic powerhouse and a preferred investment destination.

What began as a post-earthquake revival initiative quickly transformed into one of India's most influential business platforms, attracting world leaders, Fortune 500 CEOs, global institutions and investors.

Over successive editions, the summit expanded its scope from investment promotion to innovation, technology, sustainability and global partnerships.

It played a pivotal role in shaping Gujarat's manufacturing growth, infrastructure push, port-led development and MSME expansion, while also strengthening India's economic diplomacy.

Today, Vibrant Gujarat stands as a testament to two decades of continuity, policy stability and global trust -- symbolising Gujarat's journey from resilience to global competitiveness.

