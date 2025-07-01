July 01, 2025 9:33 PM हिंदी

Vikrant Massey & Shanaya Kapoor share electrifying chemistry in 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan' trailer

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) The highly-awaited trailer of Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's romantic entertainer "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan" has finally been released.

In her first cinematic appearance, Shanaya will be seen playing a visually impaired girl named Saba. The electrifying chemistry between Shanaya and Vikrant has turned out to be one of the major highlights of the trailer.

Dropping the drama on social media, the makers wrote, "In a world full of perfect love stories, @shanayakapoor02 and @vikrantmassey are bringing you one filled with Gustaakhiyan. #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan Trailer Out Now. Come feel the love on 11th July in cinemas near you."

The film is based on Ruskin Bond's cherished short story, "The Eyes Have It." While Shanaya will play the role of a theater artist in her debut drama, Vikrant will essay a blind musician in the movie.

Sharing her experience of working on "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan",

Shanaya said, "Playing this role has been the most beautiful and challenging experience of my life. I couldn’t have asked for a better debut. Working with Vikrant has been such a learning experience – he’s been so supportive throughout. And Santosh sir is truly a dream director – gentle, clear in his vision, and always encouraging. I’m nervous, of course, but mostly very excited for people to see this my first film which is and always be closest to my heart."

Previously, Shanaya also spoke about her co-star Massey in a statement that read, "This film has been an incredibly emotional journey for me. Being on set with such an amazing director, Santosh sir, and a talented cast like Vikrant made it all the more special — their support and energy brought so much heart to the process."

Made under the direction of Santosh Singh, the movie has been presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films.

Backed by Mansi Bagla along with Varun Bagla, "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan" is likely to be released in cinemas on July 11, 2025.

--IANS

pm/

