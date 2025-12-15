Steyn calls for 'stability in selection' after Proteas' loss in 3rd T20I

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Former South African pacer Dale Steyn expressed concerns over South Africa’s lack of consistency after the team’s seven-wicket defeat in the third T20I, saying the Proteas need "stability in selection" as frequent changes are "affecting the team's performance."

The two teams squared off at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, with the hosts taking a 2-1 series lead. The visitors were bowled out for 117 in 20 overs as the Men in Blue set themselves an easy target. The Indian bowlers were in the limelight as they dismantled the Proteas’ batting unit and dominated the proceedings throughout the game, even with the bat in the second innings.

Speaking to JioStar, Steyn expressed concern over the Aiden Markram-led team’s consistency, saying,

“The combination South Africa are trying to mix up is never quite the same every game, and I’m not sure what exactly they’re looking for. It creates insecurity among the batters because they don’t know where they’re batting or what their role is.”

"David Miller batted superbly in the last game to guide South Africa past 200 along with Donovan Ferreira, and then in a game like this—at a ground where Miller has played the most, he’s sitting on the bench. I’m not understanding what South Africa is trying to do.

"If they’re saying they’re just experimenting, it almost sounds like they don’t care whether they win the series or not. There needs to be stability in selection. Continuous changes over time make it very difficult for the team to consistently perform,” he added.

With Jasprit Bumrah being unavailable for the game due to personal reasons, Harshit Rana completed the pace-bowling attack and impressed by picking up a couple of wickets.

Lauding the fast bowler’s efforts, Steyn opined, “What impresses me most is that he wants the ball in his hand. He didn’t play the first two games, got his opportunity in this game, and ran in hard and fast. You rarely see a captain push an opening bowler through three overs straight away, but both opening bowlers did that.

"It shows that Harshit Rana really wants to be part of this team. He grabbed his opportunity with both hands. He bowled on merit, exactly how he wanted to—very skilful. Above all, you can see the desire. It’s fantastic to see a player make the most of his chance."

