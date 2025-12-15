December 15, 2025 1:01 PM हिंदी

Kartik Aaryan gorges on heart-shaped ‘jalebi, fafda’ in Ahmedabad

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Bollywood’s chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan treated his taste buds as he savoured heart-shaped jalebi and fafda during his Ahmedabad visit.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him breaking the love-shaped jalebi and then savouring it. He also shared pictures posing with it and a glimpse of his plate full of fafda.

For the caption, he wrote “Tenu Zyada Mohabbat Kar Baithe”, a song sung by Talwiinder that features in the upcoming film “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri”.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic-comedy film written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania.

It reportedly tells the story of two people who fall in love while finding themselves, but family pressures challenge their relationship.

On December 13, the track “Tenu Zyada Mohabbat” was released and Kartik called heartbreak a shade of love.

Talking about the same, Kartik said in a statement, “Love has many shades, and heartbreak is one of them. ‘Tenu Zyada Mohabbat’ explores this vulnerable side of love.”

“One thing I really love about the song is that it has a melodious tune that you will never forget, and lyrics that will always resonate with believers of true love. The composition of Vishal-Sheykhar is yet again magical. The cherry on top is Talwiinder’s beautiful voice that is tailor made for the song”.

He further mentioned: “The track makes for a great addition to our Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’s album, and I’m sure this tune will grow on audiences beat by beat.”

The film is set to release on December 25, 2025.

