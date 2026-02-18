Vikrant Massey celebrates anniversary with his ‘A1 from Day 1’ Sheetal Thakur

Mumbai Feb 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey on the 18th of February, marked his wedding anniversary with wife Sheetal Thakur by calling her as his ‘A1 from Day 1’. The actor also shared a series of heartwarming pictures on his social media account.

Talking about the carousel post featuring Vikrant and Sheetal’s happy moments from their beautiful journey together, the first picture captures the couple from their wedding ceremony, dressed in traditional attire, holding hands.

Another sun-kissed picture shows them smiling at each other lovingly. A family picture features the couple with their little baby boy, smiling ear to ear. Another picture shows the couple proudly looking at Vikrant’s recent National Award win.

Vikrant, sharing the stunning pictures, captioned it as, “Happy Anniversary my A1 from Day 1”, with a heart emoticon.

For the uninitiated, Vikrant and Sheetal dated for several years before tying the knot in 2022 in a private ceremony.

On the professional front, Vikrant had kickstarted his career on television and gained recognition with an important role in the superhit show Balika Vadhu, as Shyam. He also appeared in shows like Qubool Hai and Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo.

Later, the actor forayed into Bollywood, and featured in projects such as Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba and many others. The actor received widespread acclaim for his impeccable performance in the hit movie 12th Fail, which emerged as a career-defining film for him.

Vikrant also went on to win the National Award for his performance in 12th Fail.

Recently, Vikrant was in news for letting go off his remuneration for a cameo yet important appearance in the recently released ‘O’Romeo’ directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. In fact, Vikrant did the film to keep a vow he made to director Vishal Bhardwaj.

Speaking about Vikrant Massey, Vishal Bhardwaj earlier had shared that Vikrant had committed to O’Romeo years ago when he was still an emerging talent.

Despite becoming a major star after ‘12th Fail’, Vikrant honoured that promise when approached again, choosing to do the role free of cost.

The actor told Vishal Bhardwaj that watching ‘Maqbool’ inspired him to enter the film industry and changed his life forever, making this special appearance his way of paying tribute. Vikrant shot for nearly 8–9 days, delivering a powerful performance that adds significant weight to the narrative.

–IANS

rd/