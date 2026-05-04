Vikram tells Vijay: You made history today!

Chennai, May 4 (IANS) One of India's finest actors Vikram, better known as Chiyaan Vikram, congratulated actor Vijay, whose party, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), is now surging ahead in the results to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026.

Taking to his Instagram page, Vikram, who posted a picture of himself with his friend Vijay, wrote, "Congrats Nanba @actorvijay!! You made history today."

Meanwhile, Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, in his congratulatory post to Vijay on X, said, "And NEW :) @actorvijay garu. My Admiration and congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu for turning up so strongly to vote and take a stand for themselves. Wishing all the people of TN and the new CM all prosperity and collective growth. Excited to see this new Phase and Face of Tamil Politics. @TVKVijayHQ."

Telugu actor Ram Pothineni too wished Vijay. He wrote, "Sometimes all you need to do is Stand Strong and take every punch life throws at you from every direction. Congratulations to @actorvijay garu and the people of Tamil Nadu. To new beginnings! Love #RAPO."

Actor Sivakarthikeyan too congratulated Vijay. In a post that he wrote in Tamil on his X timeline, Sivakarthikeyan said, "Hearty congratulations to Vijay sir, who has won his first election by making such a big impact among the people. We take additional joy in the fact that you are from the film industry. Wishing you the best for your service to the people."

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who has acted with Vijay in several films, for her part said, "“Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna maari” and today, the people have echoed it back with absolute conviction.

Heartiest congratulations to @actorvijay on this spectacular and resounding victory! This moment is a true testament to your vision, your perseverance, and the unwavering love people have for you."

The actress further went on to say, "The people of Tamil Nadu have spoken-loud, clear, and with immense pride. This isn’t just a win, it’s a celebration of a deep, powerful connection with millions. Wishing you great strength and success as you step into this inspiring new chapter. May you bring the change so many are hoping for. Congratulations once again on this phenomenal achievement! @TVKVijayHQ."

--IANS

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