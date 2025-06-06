Vikram Prabhu’s ‘Love Marriage’ to hit screens worldwide on June 27

June 06, 2025 6:05 PM हिंदी

Chennai, June 6 (IANS) Director Shanmuga Priyan’s upcoming romantic comedy ‘Love Marriage’, featuring actors Vikram Prabhu and Sushmitha Bhat in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on June 27 this year, its makers announced on Friday.

Taking to its timeline on X, one of the production houses producing the film, Assure Films, wrote, "Feel-Good Family Entertainer #LoveMarriage releasing in theatres worldwide on JUNE 27th.A celebration of love, laughter, family and everything in between. Directed by @Director_Priyan. A @RSeanRoldan musical."

Apart from Vikram Prabhu and Sushmitha Bhat, the film also features Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak, Aruldoss, Gajaraj, Muruganantham, and Kodangi Vadivelu in pivotal roles. Actor Sathyaraj will also be seen making a cameo appearance in the film.

The film’s story pertains to the funny developments that happen when a bridegroom who is 33 years old finally decides to get hitched and his family decides on a suitable alliance for him.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Shanmuga Priyan had earlier said, “ This film will not only be about the late marriage issue but also about the relationship between the two families involved.”

Shanmuga Priyan, who is making his debut as a director with this film, had earlier worked as an associate director for filmmaker Anand Shankar on the films ‘NOTA’ and ‘Enemy’, and as a co-director for film maker Ra.Karthik on the film ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’.

Sean Roldan, the current sensation in the Tamil music industry, has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by Madhan Christopher. Bharath Vikraman is overseeing editing works and M. Murali is taking care of production designing. The film, laced with entertainment elements, is set against a rural backdrop.

The film has been produced by Rise East Entertainment in association with Assure Films.

