Mukesh Tripathi calls his Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan co-star Ronit Roy 'fun to work with'

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actor Mukesh Tripathi has been garnering a lot of attention with his intense and powerful portrayal of Shakti Singh in the historical drama, "Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan".

Tripathi is seen working alongside Rohit Roy in the show, who plays King Someshwar, Prithviraj's father.

Talking about his experience on the set with Roy, Tripathi said,

"My scenes till now from the very first day have been face to face with Ronit Roy sir only ...so I can say about him ... that he is fun as well as inspiration working with."

Revealing how Roy is a delight to work with, he added, "He cracks jokes on set to lighten the environment so we can act without burden and it's really a pleasure to work with such living legend of TV cinema and I am looking forward to having scenes with other legendary actors too."

Tripathi also stated that he continues to see every project that comes his way as a learning curve.

Sharing a sneak peek into his mindset, he said, "See I am a self-critic, I learn from my own mistakes...my life quote is "practice makes you perfect" so I keep working on myself...I don't dwell on appreciation...I believe...me akele hi chala tha, janabe manzil magar log paas aate gae or karwaan banta gaya...all with my hard work."

Before this, another cast member, Urva Savaliya aka Young Prithviraj also shed light on being a part of "Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan". "Every day on set feels like an adventure. I get so much energy from watching Ronit Roy sir — he is honestly like my powerhouse, and I learn something new from him all the time along with Anuja ma’am, Padmini ma’am, they make the set feel like home," he revealed.

Meanwhile, Tripathi is best known for his work in the movies "My Name is Khan", and "The Attack of 26/11", along with the web series "The Final Call".

