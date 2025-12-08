December 08, 2025 1:48 AM हिंदी

Vikram Bhatt taken to Udaipur by Rajasthan Police in Rs 30 crore fraud case

Vikram Bhatt taken to Udaipur by Rajasthan Police in Rs 30 crore fraud case

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has been taken to Udaipur by the Rajasthan police. Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, were taken into custody after a complaint was filed against them by an Udaipur-based doctor, alleging that he was defrauded of crores by the director on the pretext of making a film.

According to the reports, Bhatt, his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, and six others have been accused of defrauding Udaipur-based Dr Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira Group of Companies, of Rs 30 crore.

Notably, the police had reportedly earlier issued notices to the six accused in the case for a second time. In the notice, they were asked to appear before the police by December 8.

Going by the FIR, Dr Murdia alleged that he met the filmmaker in April last year and the two talked about a film project in memory of Dr. Murdia’s late wife, Indira. The movie allegedly planned to pay tribute to Murdia’s life and her work across the country in the field of infertility treatment.

As per the FIR, Dr Murdia reportedly was promised that the film would make a profit of around Rs 200 crore.

Apart from the above-mentioned biopic, a separate project based on a historical war narrative was also reportedly discussed between the two.

Dr Murdia alleged that Bhatt had assured him of managing all the aspects of film production.

The complaint, filed at Udaipur's Bhupalpura police station, accuses Bhatt and his associates of conducting financial irregularities and making false promises to the complainant.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

‘Committed to bringing IPL and international cricket back to Chinnaswamy’: KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad

‘Committed to bringing IPL and international cricket back to Chinnaswamy’: KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad

BB 19: Salman Khan breaks into tears, lauds Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol for a dignified farewell to late Dharmendra

BB 19: Salman Khan breaks into tears, lauds Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol for a dignified farewell to late Dharmendra

Gaurav Khanna lifts the "Bigg Boss 19' trophy

Gaurav Khanna lifts the "Bigg Boss 19' trophy

AIFF Super Cup: FC thrash East Bengal 6-5 to claim third title (Credit: AIFF)

AIFF Super Cup: FC Goa thrash East Bengal 6-5 to claim third title

Day 7: Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival showcases rich traditions of 8 NE states

Day 7: Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival showcases rich traditions of 8 NE states

Vikram Bhatt taken to Udaipur by Rajasthan Police in Rs 30 crore fraud case

Vikram Bhatt taken to Udaipur by Rajasthan Police in Rs 30 crore fraud case

Six killed as car falls into 800-foot ravine in Nashik, PM Modi expresses grief

6 killed as car falls into 800-foot ravine in Maharashtra's Nashik; PM Modi expresses grief

Nightclub fire: CM Dhami speaks to Goa counterpart amid fears of U’Khand residents getting affected

Nightclub fire: CM Dhami speaks to Goa counterpart amid fears of U’Khand residents getting affected

ISSF World Cup: Anish wins silver in rapid-fire pistol, his second WC final medal (Credit: NRAI)

ISSF World Cup: Anish wins silver in rapid-fire pistol, his second WC final medal (Ld)

FIH Hockey Men's Jr WC: India lose 1-5 to Germany in semis (Credit: Hockey India)

FIH Hockey Men's Jr WC: India lose 1-5 to Germany in semis