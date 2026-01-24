January 24, 2026 3:48 PM हिंदी

Vikram Bhatt booked in another financial fraud case; daughter also named

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) A case has been registered against famous producer and director Vikram Bhatt and his daughter at Versova Police Station. The father-daughter duo had allegedly taken money from a businessman and promised good returns on investing it in cinema and other places.

A businessman filed a complaint with the police stating that Vikram Bhatt and his daughter Krishna Bhatt had defrauded him of INR 13.5 crore rupees. In this case, the Economic Offenses Wing has registered a case against both Vikram Bhatt and his daughter Krishna Bhatt at Versova Police Station. The Economic Offenses Wing has taken over this case for further investigation.

Vikram has been at the centre of financial irregularities. Earlier, Vikram and his wife Shwetambari were remanded to seven days of police custody by the ACJM court in Udaipur in connection with a seprate alleged Rs 30 crore fraud case. The couple was arrested from their Mumbai residence on December 7 and brought to Udaipur. The duo was produced in court. DSP Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit is leading the investigation. Upon arrival in Udaipur, both attempted to avoid media cameras. Vikram Bhatt is still in custody in relation to the INR 30 crore fraud case.

A six-member police team led by DSP Rajpurohit reached Mumbai and arrested Vikram and Shwetambari Bhatt from their Juhu flat. Their security staff initially attempted to block the police, claiming the couple was not home, but both were eventually taken into custody. The case was filed based on an FIR lodged by Dr Ajay Murdia, owner of the Indira Group and Indira IVF.

He alleged that the director and his associates collected funds under the pretext of producing a biopic based on his wife. Dr Murdia claimed he was first introduced to the project by Dinesh Kataria and later met Vikram Bhatt at Vrindavan Studio, Mumbai. The director allegedly assured him that an investment of Rs 7 crore could generate four films with a projected return of Rs 100-200 crore.

