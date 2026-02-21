Vikram announces he is to begin work on four films!

Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS) One of India's finest actors, Vikram, fondly called 'Chiyaan' Vikram by his fans, has now announced that he is to do four films with directors that he deeply admires.

Taking to his Instagram page to make the announcement, Vikram wrote, "Sometimes silence is preparation. I spent this year waiting for stories that moved me. Grateful to now begin four films, each very different, with directors I deeply admire. I can’t wait to share these journeys with you. Anban, Chiyaan!"

The announcement has sparked great excitement, not just among fans but also among film buffs.

Vikram's last release was in March 2025, when director S U Arun Kumar's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Veera Dheera Sooran - Part 2' released. Although the film's release was postponed at the last minute because of a legal issue, the film went on to emerge a superhit when it finally released.

The film's success and the support given by the audience left Vikram so overwhelmed that he released a video clip to express his gratitude after it became evident that the film was emerging a success.

Releasing a video clip after a week of the film’s release, Vikram had said, “There is only one life. Turn it into history, said someone with ease. But life... hurls some problem, some curveball at us. We have to face several such issues.

“For instance, before Veera Dheera Sooran's release, several people saw the film and expressed awe at the way it had been made. They said that this film would emerge a huge blockbuster. They said it was raw, a mass film and that it would be one of the biggest films of the year. All this made us very excited," he recalled.

“However, as you all know. Legal problems cropped up. The High court said that we couldn't release the film for four weeks. I wanted to somehow take this film to fans. That is because we had all put in so much effort into this film. Be it the producer, the actors or me -- everybody," Vikram explained.

“I wanted to do something raw and rustic for my fans. At the same time, I wanted it to be realistic and mass. So, when this film did not release, I found it hard.I decided I had to do something. Everybody knows that for cinema, I can do anything. I did what I could and the film released,” he said.

Pointing out that it would be almost impossible for a film, whose first two shows get cancelled, Vikram said, despite this disadvantage, Veera Dheera Sooran was now emerging a huge success.

“When a film's first show is cancelled and so is the second show, it will not be able to rise. Two shows of our film got cancelled and it released only in the evening. The first day's draw was definitely affected. However, every single person who came to the theatre to watch the film went back and said things that were more beautiful than what they had said before. Especially, families put out so many videos saying the film was superb and that they enjoyed the film very much. Listening to all this made me very happy," Vikram said.

“I can now say with certainty that the film is now heading towards a massive victory. When I think of all this, I can only feel gratitude in my heart. I want to thank all of you. This was a film that was made for you. What we thought has happened. I feel very happy that it is reaching the place it is meant to reach. I believe everybody who has watched Veera Dheera Sooran would have enjoyed it. I hope those who haven't watched it will watch it,” he said.

Now, with the actor announcing four films at one stretch, there is huge excitement among the fans as to what the actor will serve up next!

--IANS

mkr/