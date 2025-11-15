Vijay Varma says seeing Sunny Deol fold hands & plead for privacy amid Dharmendra’s health scare broke his heart

Mumbai Nov 15 (IANS) Bollywood veteran superstar Dharmendra’s deteriorating health had become a matter of national concern a few days ago.

The paparazzi who were stationed both outside the actor’s house and the hospital where he was admitted found themselves at the receiving end of a lot of Bollywood celebrities who slammed them, calling them insensitive and invading the privacy of the Deol family. Talking about the same, actor Vijay Varma expressed his opinion to IANS over the entire chaos over Dharmendra’s health coverage by paparazzi.

Talking to IANS, Vijay said, “If I really have to stay true to my answer, I would say we should not talk about him because all they require is privacy. Even me talking about it would bring attention to them. And to see Sunny Paji (brother) folding hands and asking the press to give them privacy really broke my heart. We should stay away from it.”

For the unversed, on 11th November, news about veteran actor Dharmendra's death spread like wildfire. Within a few hours, Dharmendra's daughter and actress Esha Deol released a statement clarifying her father's exact health condition and putting an end to the death rumours.

Taking to social media, Esha wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for Papa's speedy recovery. Esha Deol (sic)."

Following this Dharmedra's wife and actress Hema Malini also took to her social media and refuted the rumours.

On the morning of November 13, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra's elder son, was seen talking to the paparazzi stationed at his house to report on his father's health updates. With folded hands, Sunny asked the paparazzi to be sensitive and not create any chaos and ruckus. He asked them to behave like humans and not be insensitive, as the Deol family was going through a tough time.

Talking about Vijay Varma, the actor is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Gustaakh Ishq, also starring Fatima Sana Sheikh and Naseeruddin Shah. The movie will see Vijay essay a romantic role for the first time in his professional life.

The movie that marks designer Manish Malhotra’s debut as a producer releases on the 28th of November.

