Vijay Varma says 'Darlings, I loves you all' as the film turns 3

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) It has been three years since actor Vijay Varma was both hated and loved for his portrayal as Hamza, an alcoholic, abusive husband with unstable behaviour in "Darlings".

Commemorating the milestone, Vijay posted a carousel of unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the black comedy on social media.

“3 years of (frog emoji) and (scorpion emoji) Big love to the team and to the fans of the movie. Darlings, I loves you all," he wrote on his IG.

The emojis are a subtle reference to the popular tale of the frog and the scorpion, which finds its way into the film’s themes and narrative tone.

Directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, marking her directorial debut, the movie features a screenplay by Parveez Sheikh.

Backed by Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, and Gaurav Verma under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the project marks Alia's first film as a producer.

The core cast of the drama includes Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew, along with Vikram Pratap, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Maurya, Santosh Juvekar, and Kiran Karmarkar in supporting roles.

Up next, Vijay has an exciting lineup with "Matka King". Helmed by "Sairat" and "Fandry" maker Nagraj Manjule, the film has been set against the gritty world of 1960s Mumbai.

"Matka King" will share the journey of an enterprising cotton trader who starts a new gambling game called Matka, taking the city by storm and democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Manjule, in collaboration with Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani, under the banner of Roy Kapur Films, the project will also see Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav in significant roles, along with others.

Furthermore, Vijay will also be a part of Vibhu Puri's "Gustaakh Ishq", co-starring Naseeruddin Shah, Sharib Hashmi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

--IANS

pm/