Vijay Varma on his spine-chilling negative role in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Pink': 'People felt like slapping me'

Mumbai Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vijay Varma had sent shivers down the spine with his portrayal of a chilling villain in the superhit movie 'Pink' in 2016. His character, though widely hated, earned Vijay immense praise and appreciation from both audiences and critics alike.

Recently, while speaking to IANS, Vijay elaborated on what it took to portray the negative character he played in Pink. “It tends to take a bit of time to adjust, and it can be difficult,” said Vijay while talking to IANS. “I remember when Sujith Da cast me in Pink. It was a very powerfully written but dangerously written scene—a very gruesome one in a car with Taapsee (Pannu) and the other two boys,” he added.

Vijay, admitting how difficult it was for him, said, “I couldn’t ever imagine myself pulling that scene off because I felt I didn’t have it in me. But you know, you are a trained actor, and you are supposed to deliver. The brief from the director at that time—Sujith Da and Anirudh Roy Choudhury—was: “If after watching this, a girl doesn’t feel like slapping you, you haven’t done it right.”

The actor further quipped, “No one slapped me, but people did say they really felt like doing so. So, sometimes I take very stupid challenges too as an actor.”

The actor is all set for his upcoming release, Gustaakh Ishq. Known for his intense, layered, and often unpredictable characters, Vijay’s transformation into a soft-spoken lover in Gustaakh Ishq has taken everyone by surprise.

In the trailer of Gustaakh Ishq that was released recently, Varma’s quiet glances and restrained expressions won a lot of hearts and also stirred headlines for his screen presence. With Gustaakh Ishq, the actor moves beyond his usual intense and negative roles, stepping into the world of romance and old-school love.

The movie, along with Vijay, also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Gustaakh Ishq is produced under ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s new production banner known as Stage5 Production. Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli (Old Delhi) and the fading kothis (vintage houses) of Punjab, “Gustaakh Ishq” is a love story of passion and unspoken desire, drawing from a world where architecture holds memory and music carries longing.

Gustaakh Ishq, directed by Vibhu Puri, with music by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics by Gulzar, sound by Resul Pookutty and cinematography by Manush Nandan, is all set to release on the 28th of November.

