Vijay Sethupathi, Vetrimaran release first look of Gopi Nainar's 'Colony'

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) Ace director Vetrimaran and popular south star Vijay Sethupathi have now released the first look and motion poster of critically acclaimed director Gopi Nainar's next film 'Colony', featuring actress Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline, Vijay Sethupathi, while releasing the first look and motion poster of the film, wrote, "Launching the motion poster of #Colony, Best wishes to the entire team."

Produced by Dr R Nagarajan on behalf of Adithi Movies, the film has been directed by Gopi Nainar, best known for having made the critically acclaimed Nayanthara-starrer 'Aramm'.

Sources close to the director say that 'Colony' too, like the director's earlier film 'Aramm' and his upcoming film that is ready for release 'Manushi', will highlight a social cause.

Sources inside the unit say that the film will revolve around the struggle of a mother who seeks justice for the death of her son.

The first look poster that was released shows a solemn looking Radhika seated crosslegged on the ground even as there is chaos all around her. Cops on the roof of a police vehicle are seen opening fire on the masses who seem to be scurrying for cover.

The first look and the motion poster have strengthened the belief of film buffs that this film too will shine the light on some social injustice prevalent in society.

Sources say new comer Leo plays the son of actress Radhika Sarathkumar in the film. Apart from Radhika and Leo, the film will also feature a host of actors including Anjali Nair, M S Baskhar, Chethan, R K Vijayamurugan, Vinoth Sagar, Moonar Ramesh, A Venkatesh, Rams, director Tamizh, Janaki, Aswini Thangaraj, Geetha Kailasam and Bose Venkat.

On the technical front, music for the film has been scored by Deva. Cinematography for the film is by director Velraj and editing is by Anthony. Art direction is by Sakthi Venkatraj and stunts are by Kanal Kannan.

Sources say that the film's shooting, which took place predominantly in the northern part of Tamil Nadu - especially in Tiruvannamalai district, had now been completed and that post production work was going on at a brisk pace.

--IANS

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