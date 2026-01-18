Vijay Hazare Trophy: Atharva Taide ends five-year drought with century against Saurashtra in final

January 18, 2026 5:56 PM हिंदी

Bengaluru, Jan 18 (IANS) Vidarbha's opener Atharva Taide stood up for his team in the ongoing final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 against Saurashtra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground Number 1. The 25-year-old hit a magnificent century off just 97 balls to take his team over the 200-run mark.

Being put to bat after losing the toss, Atharva came to open the innings for Vidarbha with Aman Mokhade. The opening duo tackled the early swing from the Saurashtra bowlers and forged an 80-run opening stand.

Saurashtra finally got their breakthrough in the 18th over, when Ankur Pawar clean bowled Aman, who departed after scoring 33 runs. Despite losing his partner, Atharva continued his assault and made sure the pressure did not fall on the new batter, Yash Rathod.

The opening batter completed his hundred in the 31st over with a single. He hammered 12 fours and two sixes before completing his century. This is Atharva's first list. A century in five years. He is only the 16th batter to reach triple numbers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Final.

Atharva finally departed on the last ball of the 36th over, when he chipped a fine yorker by Ankur Pawar into the hands of Prerak Mankad. He scored 128 runs off just 118 balls. Atharva also hit 15 fours and three sixes during his stay.

Atharva enjoyed a great run during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, playing some crucial innings to take his team forward. He played a patient knock of 62 (72) in the quarter-final against Delhi to help Vidarbha reach 300. He also scored 80 against Assam and a 65 against Baroda earlier in January.

Atharva has played 42 List A matches and hit three centuries and six fifties with an average of 35.25.

The two sides have come through a gruelling set of matches to reach the final.

