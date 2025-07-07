July 07, 2025 11:17 PM हिंदी

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' to reach the audience on July 31st

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) The wait is finally over as the release date for Vijay Deverakonda's highly-anticipated next, "Kingdom" has been revealed.

The Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial will be reaching the cinema halls on July 31st this year.

The makers also shared a powerful announcement video from the drama which featured VD in an intense rugged avatar.

The promo opened with Vijay posing in a police uniform. Later, we see him taking matters into his own hands, most likely as a leader, fighting against the wrong. The clip further showed the 'Arjun Reddy' actor performing some high-intense action in his next.

These high-octane action sequences have been directed by three stunt choreographers - Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, and Real Satish.

Sharing the announcement video on his IG, Vijay wrote, "#KINGDOM July 31st. Worldwide. Let our Destinies unfold. A @gowtam19 story that unfolds like a novel to @anirudhofficial's genius score."

Additionally, makers, Sitara Entertainments penned, "One man. A heart full of fury. A world that pushed too far. Now it’s CARNAGE time."

For the unversed, "Kingdom" has already been postponed not once but twice. The action entertainer was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on May 30. However, it was later rescheduled to release on July 4, which has now been pushed to July 31.

The makers claimed that the release of the drama was delayed owing to the India-Pakistan tensions following the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, followed by Operation Sindoor.

Aside from VD, the movie will also have Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev playing significant roles, along with others.

Bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas banners, "Kingdom" will feature music scored by Anirudh Ravichander with Navin Nooli as the head of the editing department.

Presented by Srikara Studios, the technical crew of the drama also has Neeraja Kona as the costume designer and Vijay Binni as the choreographer.

