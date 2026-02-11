Vijay Antony plays a villain in Ajay Dhishan, Dhanusha-starrer 'Pookie'?

Chennai, Feb 11 (IANS) The makers of director Ganesh Chandra's upcoming romantic drama 'Pookie' on Wednesday released an interesting trailer of the film that seemed to suggest that well known actor, producer and music director Vijay Antony may well be making an appearance in the film as its antagonist.

Vijay Antony, who is also the producer of the film, took to his X timeline to release the trailer of the film on Wednesday.

Vijay Antony wrote, "Here’s the trailer of #POOKIE. Sorry for the technical delay.Worth the wait, we promise. 2 days to go. In cinemas worldwide from Feb 13."

The trailer that was released shows the film's lead pair to be in a relationship. A voice over in the background says, "A mass hero and a bubbly heroine fall in love and are happy." We are then treated to a series of romantic visuals. The voice over then says, "They then break up." Both the boy and the girl then seem to be in pain as a result of the break up.

The voice over then says, "Even if God wishes to make them both get back together, will their friends allow it?" We then see the friends of both the boy and the girl portraying the other in bad light. The girl's friends sow poison in her mind saying that the hero is a habitual abuser. Eventually, she decides she will never see him ever again.

Meanwhile, the families of both the boy and the girl are in fear as to what all they will have to witness. The trailer ends with the voice over saying,"As if all these problems are not enough, there is a villain too." Soon after this, we see Vijay Antony, with his hair coloured, lying on a cot and playing a musical instrument.

The film, which features Ajay Dhishan and Dhanusha in the lead, is scheduled to hit screens on February 13 this year.

The film, which has been produced by well known producer Vijay Antony through his Vijay Antony Film Corporation, has been shot by director Ganesh Chandra himself. Interestingly, Ganesh Chandra was the cinematographer of Vijay Antony's second film as hero, 'Salim'.

Vijay Antony, apart from scoring the music of the film, has also edited the film. The story of the film has been penned by Puthiya Parithi.

Apart from Ajay Dhishan and Dhanusha, the film also features a host of actors including Vijay Antony, Pandiarajan, Sunil, Lakshmi Manchu, Indumathi Manigandan, Aaditya Kathir, Vivek Prasanna, Black Pandi, Bigg Boss Sathya, M. J. Shriram, Radha, Ashwin Ram, Shiyara Sharmi and Priyanka.

