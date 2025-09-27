Viineet Kumar Siingh wishes Happy Birthday to wife Ruchira: 'You’re my light'

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh marked the birthday of his better half, Ruchira Siingh, on Saturday with a special social media post.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 'Chhaava' actor treated the netizens with some unseen precious moments with his wife over the years. The first pic showed the lovebirds looking sharp in formals in a mirror selfie, followed by some more snaps of Viineet and Ruchira.

The post further had a video of the two roaming the streets holding hands. We could also see Viineet and Ruchira goofing around as they stepped out together.

Wishing Ruchira on her special day, Viineet penned on the photo-sharing app: "Tum pankh ho meri kyunki tum ho toh hi main udd paata hoon. Tum taakat ho meri kyunki tum ho toh itna chall paya hoon. Ruches, meri roshni, meri chakmak tumhare saath mushkil bhi aasan lagti hai. You’re my light, you are my truth. Happy Birthday, my love. (Red heart and evil eye emoji) @ruchirasinghofficial. (You are my feather because I can fly only when you are there. You are my strength because I have been able to walk so much because of you. Ruchess, my light, my sparkle, with you, even difficulties seem easy. You’re my light, you are my truth. Happy Birthday, my love) (sic)."

Viineet and Ruchira welcomed their firstborn on July 24, 2025. On Wednesday, as their little one turned 2 months old, the new parents shared a joint post on social media with a video of them spending some fun play time with their little bundle of joy.

Viineet was seen affectionately holding his little bundle of joy in his arms, while Ruchira showered the little one with kisses.

"Our tiny bundle of happiness is 2 months old", the caption read.

The couple announced the happy news of welcoming their firstborn on social media with a joint post that read, “God’s kindness overflows. Move over world, the littlest Singh has arrived and he’s already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you God for this precious little bundle of joy”.

