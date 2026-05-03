Viineet Kumar Siingh says 'Some stories age like art' as Bombay Talkies clocks 13 years

Mumbai, May 03 (IANS) Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh said that some stories age like art- stronger, deeper, and unforgettable as his 2013 anthology "Bombay Talkies" clocked 13 years of release on Sunday.

Sharing some snippets from the short story "Murabba (Fruit Preserve)" which has been made under the direction of Anurag Kashyap, Viineet wrote on his official Instagram handle, "It’s been 13 years since #Murabba, BOMBAY TALKIES found its way to the audience’s hearts. Some stories age like art stronger, deeper, unforgettable.", followed by a red heart and a film camera emoticon.

A compilation of the four short films, directed by Karan Johar (Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh), Dibakar Banerjee (Star), Zoya Akhtar (Sheila Ki Jawaani), and Anurag Kashyap (Murabba (Fruit Preserve), "Bombay Talkies" first screened at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival on 17 May 2013.

The first of the three anthology films by Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Anurag Kashyap, "Bombay Talkies" was followed by "Lust Stories" in 2018 and "Ghost Stories" in 2020.

In the meantime, Viineet was recently seen in Vijay Varma's highly appreciated web series "Matka King".

If the reports are to be believed, his role is expected to gain more importance going forward.

Sharing his experience of playing Darab Ahmed Wadkar in "Matka King", Viineet said, “Matka King is very special to me. We shot it around mid-2025. This is a guest appearance in Season 1, and a lot more about it will unfold when the next season comes out. For now, I’d rather not say too much."

"At the moment, just enjoy Season 1. I’ve always wanted to work with Nagraj Manjule and with Siddharth Roy Kapoor sir, and to collaborate with Roy Kapur Films, so this is how that journey has begun. There’s a lot more in store for Season 2, but for now, enjoy Season 1," he shared, adding to the anticipation for the second season of "Makta King," he added.

--IANS

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